Emma Watson sets up sexual harassment helpline in UK

The star, who is a Time's Up UK activist, said it was 'completely staggering' that the service was the only one of its kind in England and Wales.

LONDON: Actress Emma Watson has helped launch a free legal advice helpline for women facing sexual harassment at work.

The line has been funded by donations from the public, including Watson, reports bbc.com. 

Watson said it "finally feels like people are realising the scale of the problem". She is hopeful this marks the start to "a new climate of prevention and accountability" in the UK.

"Understanding what your rights are, how you can assert them, and the choices you have if you've experienced harassment is such a vital part of creating safe workplaces for everyone. This advice line is such a huge development in ensuring that all women are supported, wherever we work," she added. 

The legal advice is provided by Rights of Women, a charity which works to help women through the law.
 

