Heart attack was a psychological turning point: Antonio Banderas

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas says that, after spending close to four decades in the movie business, he has realised that it is important for an artiste to keep contact with reality. “I’m 60 next year and have realised there is a moment in your life when there is only space for truth.

If you’ve made yourself a castle, your contact with reality vanishes. It’s dangerous. Because you start thinking you are special, but you’re not. You connect to people artistically, but that doesn’t make you special.”

The actor, who was rushed to hospital back in 2017 after suffering chest pains while exercising, said that the heart attack was a “turning point, psychologically”. “And the tendency you have as a human, after such an event, is to show yourself in a perfect state. You want to do even more,” he said.