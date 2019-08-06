Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman to close London Film Festival

The film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and Joe Pesci will premiere at the film festival’s final night, October 13.

A still from 'The Irishman'

A still from 'The Irishman' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorcese’s Netflix original, The Irishman, has been chosen to close the BFI London Film Festival. The film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and Joe Pesci will premiere at the film festival’s final night, October 13.

WATCH | Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' teaser looks like a classic thriller

“This is a major occasion for film lovers and I cannot wait to share this film with UK audiences,” Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director said in a statement posted on the fest’s official website. The director and the cast are expected to attend the premiere. 

Adapted from the Charles Brandt novel, I Heard You Paint Houses, the screenplay has been written by Steve Zaillian, who earlier collaborated with Scorcese in Gangs of New York.

