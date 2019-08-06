Home Entertainment English

Rapper Wiz Khalifa to perform in India on this date

The artiste will be seen enthralling the Indian audience by performing live in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15 respectively.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mark your calendar as rapper Wiz Khalifa is all set to visit India in September to perform live in the country.

"Sunburn Arena brings you the multi-platinum superstar Wiz Khalifa in Delhi and Mumbai. Get ready, Wiz Khalifa will be taking over your city this September," read a post on the official Instagram account of the music festival.

Having become a fan favourite amongst the Indian hip-hop loving community in recent years, the star made his India debut back in late 2017.

With several hits under his belt including 'See You Again', 'Black And Yellow', 'We Dem Boyz' amongst many others, Khalifa has certainly cemented his spot as one of the biggest rappers of the 21st century.

Last year, the 31-year-old artist performed in India for the first time in Goa at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72.

