Home Entertainment English

When Aditya Chopra gave Ayushmann Khurrana a vital tip

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was filmmaker Aditya Chopra who gave him the tip that he should only do films where the audience expects something out of him.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with "Vicky Donor" in 2012.

He subsequent has given acclaimed performances in hits such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Andhadhun", "Badhaai Ho" and "Article 15".

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana gets time to meet wife Tahira after three months

Is it a pressure to deliver each time, with so much hope riding on him?

"It is the happiest place to be in. About four years back, Aditya Chopra told me that I should do films where people expecting something out of me. They should have an expectation of good content (when they see me). I am glad that I am able to achieve that now," Ayushmann told IANS.

The 34-year-old actor called it a "happy expectation", rather than pressure.

"It gives you the courage to choose subjects and go with your intuition. 'Article 15' is such a subject. After giving four back-to-back successes, I had the courage to do a film like that, which is beyond commercial aspirations," he added.

The actor has an interesting slate of films coming up. He will be seen in "Dream Girl," Bala", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Aditya Chopra Ayushmann Khurrana films
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp