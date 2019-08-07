Alicia Silverstone to headline Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actress Alicia Silverstone is set to star in Netflix's upcoming live-action series "The Baby-Sitters Club".

The single-camera family show is based on Ann M Martin's best-selling book series of the same name, the streamer said in a statement.

The story will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends -Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer - in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Mark Feuerstein of "Prison Break" fame will also star in the 10-episode series.

Silverstone, best known for movies such as "Blast from the Past" and "Clueless", will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Feuerstein.

Rachel Shukert will showrun, while Lucia Aniello will executive produce and direct.

The project, backed by Walden Media, will also be executive produced by Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada and Naia Cucukov.