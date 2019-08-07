Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck's 'The Way Back' pushed to March 2020

Ben Affleck is producing the film along with O'Connor, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D Mehta, and Jennifer Todd.

Published: 07th August 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ben Affleck's next film "The Way Back" has been delayed by five months.

The sports drama, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will now hit the theatres in the US on March 6, 2020, instead of its earlier release date of October 18, 2019, reported Deadline.

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, the film features Affleck as a former basketball all-star, who after struggling with addiction, attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate high school basketball team at his alma mater.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas in negotiations to star in Deep Water

The film, which was earlier titled "The Has-Been", marks second collaboration between the director and the actor after the 2016 thriller "The Accountant".

O'Connor has penned the script with Brad Ingelsby.

Affleck, 46, is also producing the film along with O'Connor, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D Mehta, and Jennifer Todd.

Jason Cloth and Aaron L Gilbert are serving as executive producers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Affleck The Way Back
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp