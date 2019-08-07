No plans to revisit 'V For Vendetta':Director James McTeigue​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Director James McTeigue's "V For Vendetta" released in 2005, and the film has managed to transcend time and generations without losing its relevance, going on to become one of the most influential action films of all times. McTeigue says it is heartening to witness his debut effort leave such a big cultural impact, but doesn't want to make a second part of the cult movie.

"The story wrapped up when it did. I think some stories are closed, but that doesn't mean that there can't be a sequel, as Hollywood has proved that they are capable of making a sequel of just about anything," McTeigue told IANS in an interview over the phone.

Based on a comicbook series of the same name by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, "V For Vendetta" is set in London's dystopian era in 2032, where an anti-government anti-hero named "V" uses violence to bring down the totalitarian right-wing state called Norsefire.

The masked protagonist, dubbed as a freedom fighter, uses trains to attack the government. It stars Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea and John Hurt.

Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has lived on in the hearts and minds of people as a story of standing up against injustice and dystopian authority. The Guy Fawkes masks still feature in protests all around the world, signalling its thriving real-world political influence.

That makes one wonder if there is more to the story, or is there a chance to revisit it with the narrative getting influenced with the current global political climate.

"I like the fact that it has a cultural impact. The masks were used for protests at Wall Street and Arab Spring movement. The Guy Fawkes mask has slipped into vernacular culture around the world. But at the moment there is no plan to make a second part of the film and no one has approached me with the idea. I am happy to see the film (flourish) but there is no part two yet," he added.

McTeigue has also worked on movies like "Dark City", the "Matrix" trilogy and "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" as an assistant director. As a director, he made "Ninja Assassin", "The Raven", the "Sense8" series and "Breaking In", which recently aired in India on Sony PIX.

The filmmaker of Australian origin feels the #MeToo movement has ushered in a change for women.

"The movement has changed the way the large part of society portrays female. But for me, it hasn't changed that much. I had a very strong female role model in my mother. (It is important) for me to respect women and make films with a strong female character at the heart -- something which I have done in all my films," he said.

McTeigue, however, is surprised it took so long for people to embrace diversity.

"It is surprising that it is only recently that people of colour in such a diverse nation as the Unites States are allowed to take lead roles. I am amazed it took so long to make the 'Black Panther' movie. I made a 'Ninja Assassin' with an Asian and diverse cast in 2009. I don't think America was ready for that movie then. I am glad that it is changing. It is a double barrel thing as it is not only about female lead roles but also lead roles for people of colour," said the 51-year-old.

At the moment, he is looking forward to his upcoming 10-part Netflix series, "Messiah".

"I have been working on it over the past two years. It will open sometime in November or December. I am looking forward to telling it because it is political and I have strong female leads," he said, while signing off.