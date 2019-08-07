Simon Pegg, Nick Frost team up for 'Truth Seekers'

By Express News Service

The international rights for the horror-comedy series Truth Seekers, which is Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s return to small screen, has been secured by Amazon and the company has revealed that the show will be launched on Amazon Prime Video.“Truth Seekers follows Gus (Frost) and Dave (Pegg), two part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race,” read the show’s official logline.

Frost and Pegg have previously collaborated on Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy and they will produce the show as well as pen the script alongside Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. “Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special.

These are truly exciting times for television and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen,” said Pegg, while Frost added, “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team,” he added. Jim Field Smith will direct and executive produce the show alongside Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.