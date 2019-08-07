Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo join 'Madam CJ Walker'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tiffany Haddish and Carmen Ejogo have boarded the cast of Octavia Spencer-starrer "Madam CJ Walker".

The Netflix limited series is based on A'Lelia Bundles' book "On Her Own Ground".

Nicole Jefferson Asher has created the show, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The four-part drama tells the "untold, culturally important, and highly relevant story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam CJ Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America's first black, self-made female millionaire", according to the show's official plotline.

ALSO READ: Tiffany Haddish postpones show over Georgia abortion law

Spencer, who is also serving as executive producer, will portray the role of Sarah Breedlove, famously known as Madam CJ Walker.

Haddish will play Lelia, the smart and feisty daughter of Breedlove and her late first husband, while Ejogo will essay the role of Addie, a hairstylist and former friend of Breedlove.

The cast also includes Blair Underwood, Garrett Morris and Kevin Carroll.

ALSO READ: Tiffany Haddish to produce stand-up comedy series for Netflix

Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson will be the showrunners and writers on the series.

Kasi Lemmons will direct the first episode.

Christine Holder, Mark Holder, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson will executive produce alongside Spencer, Lemmons, Barrois and Johnson.

"Madam CJ Walker" is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2020.