BAFTA  Los Angeles to honour Steve Coogan with Charlie Chaplin Award

Actor Steve Coogan has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Award constituted by the BAFTA’s Los Angeles branch. 

Hollywood actor Steve Coogan

By Express News Service

Actor Steve Coogan has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Award constituted by the BAFTA’s Los Angeles branch. The actor, whose work includes movies such as Around the World in 80 Days, Philomena, What Maisie Knew, and Stan & Ollie, will receive the honour during the 2019 Britannia Awards in October.

In a statement, BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said, “Throughout his three-decade career, Coogan has mastered the art of making people laugh and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant portrayal of comedic characters. His most popular creation ‘the politically-incorrect media personality, Alan Partridge’ garnered him worldwide recognition as one of the greatest TV characters.”

Apart from Coogan, Jane Fonda and Jackie Chan will also be honoured at these awards. While Fonda will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Chan will receive the Albert R Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

