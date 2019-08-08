Home Entertainment English

Bill Ray Cyrus feels 'Hannah Montana' will return

The show, Hannah Montana, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, which also branched into albums, tours, and a film titled "Hannah Montana: The Movie" (2009).

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana (Photo | File, AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Billy Ray Cyrus has a "feeling" that "Hannah Montana" could make a comeback.

The singer starred alongside his real-life daughter Miley Cyrus, who played the title version of herself named Miley Stewart, in the hit Disney series as Robbie Ray Stewart.

"I have a feeling it might. It could. Everything is possible. Certainly worth thinking about. It sounds fun to me. I've always wanted like a prequel. "

When you look at the realism of 'Hannah Montana' and where she started as that 12-year-old, 13-year-old girl...well there was a whole life for 'Hannah Montana' that happened before that," Billy told ET Canada.

Miley recently said she is not keen to reprise her role as Hannah.

The show ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, which also branched into albums, tours, and a film titled "Hannah Montana: The Movie" (2009).

