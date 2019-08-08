Home Entertainment English

Cole, Dylan Sprouse want to work together again

The twin brothers, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, shot to fame with 2005 Disney hit sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and its spin-off, 'The Suite Life on Deck.'

Published: 08th August 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cole and Dylan Sprouse in a still from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse in a still from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. | ( Photo | Disney )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former child actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse want to collaborate with each other again but there's a catch: not as twins.

The brothers shot to fame with 2005 Disney hit sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and its spin-off, "The Suite Life on Deck", and later starred in "Big Daddy" and "Grace Under Fire" where they shared the same role as young boys.

But in 2011, they decided to take a break and go to New York University.

Now 27, "The Riverdale" star said he is open to working with his brother. "We've talked about it. The whole kitschy twin thing, I don't think that sells anymore. It's about feeling passionate for acting again. If it's a cool project, I don't have a problem with that," Cole said in a cover story for Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood issue. Dylan echoed his twin's sentiments.

"Yes, we're totally not averse to working together again. I don't think we'll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means," he added.

Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

