'Deadpool 3' might not embrace R rating

Unlike the first two films of the Deadpool franchise, the third instalment might not be R-rated. The superhero film series, starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role is famous for its excessive usage of violence and cuss words.

In an interview with a famous magazine, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has revealed that the quirky superhero can impress the audience even with a lower age-rating.

“It’s rated R so that’s not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn’t necessarily need to be R and (Disney) don’t necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” he explained. The second film of the Deadpool series, released last year May, and it became a hit just like its predecessor.

Now that Disney has taken over the superhero film series, it would be interesting to see how they are going to incorporate this adults-favourite character within their universe. There is no official announcement about the third part of Deadpool as of now. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who is awaiting the release of the Netflix release Six Underground, has films like Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in the pipeline.