Home Entertainment English

'Deadpool 3' might not embrace R rating

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has revealed that the quirky superhero can impress the audience even with a lower age-rating.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The second film of the Deadpool series, released last year May, and it became a hit just like its predecessor.

The second film of the Deadpool series, released last year May, and it became a hit just like its predecessor.

By Express News Service

Unlike the first two films of the Deadpool franchise, the third instalment might not be R-rated. The superhero film series, starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role is famous for its excessive usage of violence and cuss words.

In an interview with a famous magazine, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has revealed that the quirky superhero can impress the audience even with a lower age-rating. 

“It’s rated R so that’s not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn’t necessarily need to be R and (Disney) don’t necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” he explained. The second film of the Deadpool series, released last year May, and it became a hit just like its predecessor.

Now that Disney has taken over the superhero film series, it would be interesting to see how they are going to incorporate this adults-favourite character within their universe. There is no official announcement about the third part of Deadpool as of now. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who is awaiting the release of the Netflix release Six Underground, has films like Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in the pipeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deadpool 3
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp