Doctor Strange director 'spellbound' by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson is still in awe of Indian epic fantasy film "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion".

The second part of the SS Rajamouli-directed saga released in 2017 and the filmmaker continues to be under the impact of the Telugu language film's visual effects.

Derrickson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from the film which was originally posted by a user.

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

The video shows the scene in which actor Prabhas' Mahendra/Shivudu uses a coconut tree as a cannonball to catapult soldiers to breach the gates of Mahishmati.

"Behold, India's 'Baahubali 2'!" the director captioned the 57 second-long clip.

The first part, "Baahubali: The Beginning" released in 2015.

The series also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammanaah, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nassar.

The franchise went on to become a blockbuster, with "The Conclusion" grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Derrickson is set to direct "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the follow-up to the 2016 film.

It is slated to be released in 2021.