Dylan Sprouse to star in 'After We Collided'

By Express News Service

Dylan Sprouse joins the cast of After We Collided, the follow-up to After, which released earlier this year. Based on the One Direction fan fiction written by Anna Todd, After We Collided has Sprouse playing Trevor, one of the co-workers of the protagonist Tessa Young (Josephine Langford).

The film is about Tessa, a college student who falls in love with Hardin Scott, a bad boy inspired by a certain One Direction member with the same initials. Hardin particularly dislikes Trevor. The release date of After We Collided is yet to be announced.