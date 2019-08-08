Home Entertainment English

Thor-director Taika Waititi to receive TIFF Ebert Director Award

Taika Waititi is set to receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Taika Waititi

Hollywood director Taika Waititi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Taika Waititi is set to receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The award, which honors a filmmaker for his contributions to cinema, will be handed to Waititi during the TIFF Tribute Gala awards event on September 9.

“Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now. His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style and boundless generosity,” Toronto artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement.
Waititi’s film credits include Boy, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

He is also set to direct Thor 4, the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, which earned around $850 million at the global box office. The director will also debut his anti-hate satire, Jojo Rabbit, in Toronto. The film, which stars the filmmaker as Adolf Hitler, is set to get a theatrical release on October 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taika Waititi Thor TIFF Ebert Director Award Toronto Film Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp