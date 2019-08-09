Copyright lawsuit filed against Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pop icon Lady Gaga is facing a copyright lawsuit for her song 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born'.

The suit is filed by songwriter Steve Ronsen who has claimed that Gaga stole the melody of the song from one that released back in 2012, reported Page Six.

Detailing his claim in the suit, Ronsen stated that a three-note progression in 'Shallow' is based on his song titled 'Almost'.

And as to damages, Ronsen and his attorney have asked for millions of dollars for settlement.

ALSO READ: Is Lady Gaga the reason for Bradley Cooper's split with Irina Shayk?

To fight her case, the 33-year-old pop singer has hired a New York City lawyer Orin Snyder, who says the superstar will not back down.

Snyder said, "Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such [claims]."

Hitting back at Ronsen's claims, Gaga's legal team states that 'Almost' sounds nothing like 'Shallow' and the progression he claimed to be similar is common and can be heard in musical pieces quite often.

'Shallow' is a track from Gaga and Bradley Cooper-starrer 'A Star is Born' which released in 2018. The track is penned by Gaga along with Mark Ronson.