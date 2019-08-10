Actor-comedian Leslie Jones to head Netflix stand-up special shortly

By Express News Service

Leslie Jones, an actor-comedian best known for her role as Patty Tolan in Ghostbusters, revealed that she is going back to her stand-up roots after signing on a deal with Netflix to headline a stand-up special.

“I am doing a Netflix special. So ya’ll finally get to see what I really do. I mean it’s great to be an actress but I’m actually a stand-up, hardcore. That’s what pays the bills,” said the Masterminds actor.

She revealed that her stand-up performance will be held in Washington DC on September 10. The as-yet-unnamed special will be produced by produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and is set for a 2020 release.