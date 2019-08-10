Halle Bailey speaks on Little Mermaid casting backlash

By Express News Service

Actor Halle Bailey says she is not perturbed by the controversy around her casting as new Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

While choosing the 19-year-old actor, a person of colour, was mostly hailed, it received extreme backlash from certain sections for not keeping in line with the original version of a white, redheaded mermaid. Talking to an international publication, Bailey said she is just “grateful” and “excited” to portray the character in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall.

“I don’t pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater. It’s going to be beautiful,” she added. The live-action film will revolve around Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale of a mermaid who wants to become human after she falls in love with a prince. Notably, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay have already roped in while Melissa McCarthy has been reportedly approached to play the witch.