Natalie Portman’s Lucy in the Sky to release on October 4

By Express News Service

Natalie Portman’s film Lucy in the Sky, in which she stars as an astronaut, will be releasing on October 4. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of Portman’s Lucy Cola, who returns to Earth after having a transcendental experience during a space mission which makes her lose touch with reality with each passing day.

The film is directed by Noah Hawley, best known for creating and directing the TV series Fargo and Legion. Also starring Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn, the drama is loosely based on astronaut Lisa Nowak, who was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping over a romance gone wrong.