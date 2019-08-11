Home Entertainment English

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater set for 'Dr Death' series 

Dornan will take on the role of Duntsch in the show, while Baldwin will portray Robert Henderson, the quiet and methodical neurosurgeon who believes in the system.

Published: 11th August 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:28 PM

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater will lead the series adaptation of popular podcast "Dr Death".

The podcast, which hailed from Wondery network, was about Dr Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon, whose malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas.

He was accused of maiming four patients and killing two more, and was found guilty of maiming one and sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will explore the twisted mind of a sociopath as well as highlighting the faults that lies in the system which was meant to protect the people.

Dornan will take on the role of Duntsch in the show, while Baldwin will portray Robert Henderson, the quiet and methodical neurosurgeon who believes in the system.

Slater will essay the role of Randall Kirby, the vascular surgeon who is brash and impulsive and ready to burn the system to the ground in the name of justice.

The show comes from Universal Content Productions.

Patrick Macmanus will executive produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy.

