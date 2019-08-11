Home Entertainment English

Janet Jackson opens up about struggles of being a working mother

Published: 11th August 2019 07:05 PM

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson knows how tough it can be balancing a career with being a mother and recently opened up about her own struggles of being a single working mother.

In an interview for the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the 53-year-old pop icon reflected upon the challenges of continuing to work while raising 2-year-old son Eissa reported People.

"It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny, I do it all myself," she told the outlet.

The artist went on to share that while she has not hired anyone for help, her little boy is always looked after when she is busy with her professional commitments.

"Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me," she said.

Opening up about how much motherhood has impacted her life as well as her career, Jackson recently told The Sunday Times, as cited by People that she's "in a great space."

"I have a beautiful son," she said, adding that since she became a mother, her friends dubbed her "Superwoman."

"God knows I'm not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa," the 53-year-old singer said.

Jackson, whose Las Vegas residency tour is scheduled to end later this month, went on to say that while she's continuing to perform she's "slowed down a great deal" so she can spend some time with her son.

"I've slowed down a great deal. I don't rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him," she shared.

Earlier this year, Jackson also showered her boy with love by giving him a shout-out during her induction into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame'.

"I just want to thank my baby, my beautiful son," Jackson told the crowd in March during the event.

"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies. I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love. Mama loves you, Eissa," she added.

Jackson welcomed Eissa in January 2017 with ex Wissam Al Mana. 

TAGS
Janet Jackson Janet Jackson interview
