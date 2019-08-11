Home Entertainment English

Why Guillermo del Toro loves 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark'

Guillermo del Toro loves books of the 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark' series because they manage to tap into the fear factor of the reader.

Published: 11th August 2019 10:47 AM

A still from 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro loves books of the "Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" series because they manage to tap into the fear factor of the reader.

"The collection basically customises a story before your eyes to tap into fears of the person reading it," Guillermo said.

"These books give you the delicious thrill of seeing a story coming for each character you've gotten to know and then bracing yourself in preparation," he added.

The short stories of the series come alive on screen in the horror thriller "Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark", adapted by director Andre Ovredal and backed by Guillermo.

"Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their hometown, and face their fears in order to save their lives. The PVR Pictures released the film in India on August 9. The screenplay was adapted by Dan and Kevin Hageman.

"We'd never before read the books because I think they were banned at our school. But when Guillermo pitched us this story, we absolutely leapt at the idea of it. We've always wanted to write a real coming-of-age adventure and this finally gave us a chance to do that while mixing in these truly frightening scares that people of all ages love," Dan Hageman said, talking about adapting the stories.

