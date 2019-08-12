Home Entertainment English

Netflix's 'The Crown' season 3 to premiere on November 17 

The third season of the show, which centres on Queen Elizabeth II and her reign in Britain, stars Olivia Colman as the monarch and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the first two seasons, will not be returning for the show's third season.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the first two seasons, will not be returning for the show's third season. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Streaming platform Netflix on Monday announced that the third season of its critically-acclaimed original series "The Crown" will premiere on November 17.

In a statement posted on the official Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account, the platform shared the premiere date of the new season and also thanked the team behind the project.

ALSO READ: Emma Corrin cast as Princess Diana in The Crown

The third season of the show, which centres on Queen Elizabeth II and her reign in Britain, stars Olivia Colman as the monarch, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The trio is replacing Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby, who played the roles in the first two seasons.

The upcoming season also features Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The crown The Crown season 3 Olivia Colman Tobias Menzies Helena Bonham Carter Netflix Netflix UK and Ireland The Crown season 3 premiere
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp