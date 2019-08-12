The Walking Dead Season 10 adds Juan Javier to cast

By Express News Service

The Walking Dead has casted Juan Javier Cardenas to play Dante, a character who, in the books, was a resident of Hilltop and a love interest for Maggie, following the death of her husband Glenn. This means that Dante’s role in the TV show will be very different, but showrunner Angela Kang has said his “roguish” personality will be the same.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics. He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics… He’s actually a love interest of Maggie,”said Kang in a statement.