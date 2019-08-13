Shari Headley returning for 'Coming to America' sequel

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Shari Headley is set to collaborate again with Eddie Murphy for Paramount's upcoming sequel to 1988 romantic comedy "Coming to America".

The 55-year-old actor will reprise her role as Lisa McDowell, the love interest and eventual wife to Murphy's Prince Akeem.

According to Deadline, Craig Brewer is directing the film and the production is set to start later this month.

The original focused on a Prince Akeem, from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who comes to New York, and gets a job at a McDonald's while trying to find a life partner.

The follow-up will again follow Akeem, now set to be crowned as the king of Zamunda, as he returns to America after discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens local Lavelle.

The film is slated to release on December 18, 2020.

Murphy is producing the project with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.