Anne Hathaway recalls feeling pressured to lose weight at 16

As the cover star, Anne Hathaway used the platform to share how her weight was a big issue during her teenage.

Published: 14th August 2019 02:23 PM

WASHINGTON DC: American actor, Anne Hathaway, who will feature as the cover girl in the September issue of Allure magazine, will be talking about weight, body-shaming and misogynistic expectations from women in Hollywood, in the issue.

As the cover star, the 36-year-old Oscar winner used the platform to share how her weight was a big issue during her teenage. After starting her acting career with the short-lived television series, 'Get Real,' which ran from 1999 to 2000, Hathaway recalled that she was subtly body-shamed and asked to lose weight.

"At 16 years old, it was 'Congratulations, you have the part. I'm not saying you need to lose weight. I'm just saying don't gain weight.' Which of course means you need to lose weight," the 'Hustle' actor told the magazine, reported Us Weekly.

Though the actor who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Adam Shulman -- sees some change in the movie industry's ideology. "I am cautious in my praise of how Hollywood is shifting. There is so much more body inclusivity -- which is great! -- but the thin thing is definitely still the centralized 'normal' expectation," she said.

Hoping to get some female characters to grow in the industry, and that audience keeps supporting portrayals of complicated women onscreen, she said, "It's more nuanced, and it's more interesting. It's allowed for more interesting characters and stories. Now the big question is, Are audiences appreciating it? If it's not supported, it won't continue. It will go back to the way it was, and people will say, OK, that didn't work.' "

In April 2018, Hathaway told fans in a video on Instagram that she was gaining weight for her role in the film 'The Last Thing.' "I'm gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx." she captioned the video.

