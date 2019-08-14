Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and others to perform at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV previously revealed that Taylor Swift, who has received 10 nominations, including video of the year, the song of the year and best pop video, would also be performing at the ceremony.

Published: 14th August 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The latest batch of celebrities to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has been announced and with a trunk of talent on deck, it's surely going to be an epic night!

Taking the stage by fire at the award ceremony, which will air live globally from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, will be a number of artists across genres, reported People.

MTV announced that artists including Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, and Shawn Mendes are to perform for the evening, and the show will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift to perform at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV previously revealed that Taylor Swift, who has received 10 nominations across various categories including video of the year, the song of the year and best pop video, would also be performing at the ceremony.

It will be the Swift's first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, 'Lover', which will come out on August 23.

The 29-year-old singer last appeared on the VMA stage back in 2015, performing her hit song 'Bad Blood', who took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

Swift is tied with singer Ariana Grande for the most of the nominations this year, although the '7 Rings' singer may be missing from the award ceremony.

She hinted on Twitter last month that her Sweetener world tour schedule may prevent her from attending the VMAs. Grande is scheduled to be in Paris the day before and after the awards night.

Earlier this week, MTV also announced that rapper Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

It is the award ceremony's highest honour and one that has gone to a group of iconic musical stars since it was created in 1984 like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and last year, Jennifer Lopez. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes MTV MTV VMA MTV VMA 2019
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp