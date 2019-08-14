Home Entertainment English

Don't see Sansa getting married, having children: Sophie Turner on her 'Game of Thrones' character's fate 

Sansa was named Queen in the North in the hotly-debated final episode of the epic fantasy series, which aired in May.

LOS ANGELES: Sophie Turner has addressed the future of Sansa Stark, her "Game of Thrones" alter ego, after the HBO show's finale saying she doesn't see the character becoming a wife or mother.

Asked what Sansa must be doing today, Turner told the Los Angeles Times, "No wars, no battles.

"I don't see her getting married or having children. She'd die of old age, very happy," she added.

The actor, who is nominated for an Emmy in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category along with co-stars Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Headey, also reflected upon the growth of Sansa from a starry-eyed teenager of nobility to the shrewd leader of Winterfell.

"The fact that she doesn't want power is also something to be said for her. She only cares about the North.

(Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss) and I spoke about it a lot, the ways people are blinded by power.

"She can spy that in anyone. She's seen too much; she can't be (too) vigilant. We always thought she had her head screwed on maybe the best of all the characters," Turner added.

