Kylie Jenner is twinning with daughter Stormi Webster, see photos!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were seen twinning in same-coloured outfits during their vacation in Italy.

According to E-News, the beauty mogul and her family, including boyfriend Travis Scott and mother Kris Jenner, flew overseas to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

As she enjoys the celebratory trip, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been sharing photos from her luxury yacht.

She also shared adorable pictures with her daughter on Instagram, where the duo are wearing matching blue dresses while leaning in for a kiss.

"Sweetest love I've ever known," Kylie wrote alongside the picture.

Hours earlier, Kylie also shared a picture of her and Stormi, in their matching outfits, enjoying a scenic view.

"Amore mio," she wrote.

The model recently received a beautiful gift from her little munchkin who sang 'Happy Birthday' to her mother in a sweet video.