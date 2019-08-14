Home Entertainment English

Placido Domingo's shows cancelled post allegations of sexual harassment

Placido Domingo is scheduled to appear at the Met next month in a production of Giuseppe Verdi's opera 'Macbeth.'

Published: 14th August 2019 02:32 PM

Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo

Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Several scheduled performances of Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo have been cancelled owing to allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the singer.

According to Fox News, the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced on Tuesday that they would cancel the upcoming performances of the star, while the New York's Metropolitan Opera said it would await the results of Los Angeles Opera's investigation "before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo's future at the Met."

The 78-year-old opera singer is scheduled to appear at the Met next month in a production of Giuseppe Verdi's opera 'Macbeth.'

As per media reports, the cancelation came after several women claimed that Domingo forced them to enter into a sexual relationship by using his power and anyone denying it would get dangled jobs and professional punishments. One of the accusers gathered courage and spoke that she got inspired by the #MeToo movement to speak about the issue.

The opera show of the star on October 6 in San Francisco would mark Domingo's 50th anniversary of performing with the San Francisco Opera.

The San Francisco Opera said in a statement, as reported by Fox News, that even though no inappropriate behavior was alleged to have taken place in San Francisco, the company is "committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct."

After hearing about the allegations against Domingo, The Philadelphia Orchestra also withdrew their invitation to the star to appear at its opening night concert next month, and said in a statement: "We are committed to providing a safe, supportive, respectful, and appropriate environment for the orchestra and staff, for collaborating artists and composers, and for our audiences and communities."

The LA Opera, where Domingo has served as a general director since 2003, said on Tuesday that it would hire outside counsel to investigate the allegations against the star.

LA Opera's statement noted that Domingo has been "a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera" for more than three decades, adding, "We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment."

Coming out in his own defense Domingo called the allegations "deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate," adding, "I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual."

He noted: "Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable."

