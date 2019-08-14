Simu Liu shuts down critics who call him 'too ugly' to play Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Simu Liu is set to play Shang-Chi, Marvel's first Asian superhero and the Canadian-Chinese actor had a dignified response for his critics: he won't let a few haters rain on his parade.

A YouTube channel called Asian Boss put out a video which featured interviews with Chinese people on the streets who were asked if the actor was "too ugly" to be cast in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

Liu gracefully responded to the video in an August 9 Facebook post, in which he said he has had "people question me my entire life".

"I've had people question me my entire life. A lot of teachers thought I'd never amount to anything, a lot of producers, directors, writers and co-stars have questioned my acting ability, and I've been rejected from countless conservatories, grants, programs, etc.

"I've been second-guessed at every single possible step of my career," he said.

"The reason why I'm still standing is because I'm singularly focused, I have the utmost belief in my abilities and I refuse to let the opinions of others define me," the 'Kim's Convenience' actor added.

He has never been called "ugly so many times in my entire life", Liu said.

And the only way to deal with haters is to accept their criticism but not let them win.

"For me, it's never been about trying to shut the voices out - it's a fruitless effort (especially if people happen to be making YouTube videos about it lol).

"Rather, it's about learning to let the voices exist and be okay with it. I'm still doing my thing, and I'm still over the moon happy I get this amazing opportunity.

"I'm not going a few voices of doubt ruin that for me, and neither should you, in whatever you are pursuing in your life," Liu wrote.

The actor also pointed out the channel pronounced his name "wrong" and also questioned the "integrity" of the YouTube channel.