Denis Leary to star in Fox's 'A Moody Christmas'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Denis Leary will topline Fox TV's 'anti-holiday' comedy series "A Moody Christmas".

The six-episode series is based on the Australian show of the same name.

The story follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family who gathers in Chicago for the holidays.

Leary, best known for portraying Captain George Stacy in two "Amazing Spider-Man" films, will essay the role of patriarch Sean Moody Sr.

He brings his wife and three grown kids to the Windy City for the holidays to be with extended family.

All five are hiding secrets from one another, adding to the stress of the season, the show's official plotline read.

"Sharp Objects" actor Elizabeth Perkins will play his wife Ann.

Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill will write and executive produce the show, which will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment.

Original series creators Trent O'Donnell and Phil Lloyd will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Burrows, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannembaum.