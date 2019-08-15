Home Entertainment English

Denis Leary to star in Fox's 'A Moody Christmas'

The story follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family who gathers in Chicago for the holidays.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Denis Leary

Hollywood actor Denis Leary (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Denis Leary will topline Fox TV's 'anti-holiday' comedy series "A Moody Christmas".

The six-episode series is based on the Australian show of the same name.

The story follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family who gathers in Chicago for the holidays.

Leary, best known for portraying Captain George Stacy in two "Amazing Spider-Man" films, will essay the role of patriarch Sean Moody Sr.

He brings his wife and three grown kids to the Windy City for the holidays to be with extended family.

All five are hiding secrets from one another, adding to the stress of the season, the show's official plotline read.

"Sharp Objects" actor Elizabeth Perkins will play his wife Ann.

Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill will write and executive produce the show, which will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment.

Original series creators Trent O'Donnell and Phil Lloyd will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Burrows, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannembaum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Denis Leary A Moody Christmas
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp