Ernest Hemingway's 'A Moveable Feast' to get small screen adaptation

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ernest Hemingway's memoir "A Moveable Feast" is being developed into a television series.

Published in 1964, three years after the iconic author's death, "A Moveable Feast" chronicles the Hemingway's apprenticeship as a young writer while he was married to his first wife, Hadley Richardson.

A number of personalities from the literary world featured in the book, including Sylvia Beach, F Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, James Joyce, Pascin, Evan Shipman, Gertrude Stein and Hermann von Wedderkop.

According to Deadline, Hemingway's granddaughter Mariel will produce the TV series in collaboration with John Goldstone and Marc Rosen.

The show is being described as a "Hemingway origin story".

The producers are currently searching for a writer to adapt the book for the small screen.