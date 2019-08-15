Henry Golding in talks for 'G.I. Joe' spinoff 'Snake Eyes'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Crazy Rich Asians" breakout star Henry Golding is in negotiations to headline Paramount's "G.I. Joe" spinoff "Snake Eyes".

If finalised, Golding will succeed actor Ray Park, who portrayed the character in 2009 film "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" and its 2013 sequel "G.I. Joe: Retaliation".

Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses in all black, never reveals his face and doesn't speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group's most popular member.

The spinoff, backed by Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures, will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The director is best known for helming two installments of "Divergent" franchise, reported Variety.

Brian Goldner will produce the film.

Golding, 32, is currently awaiting the release of "Last Christmas" in which he stars opposite Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones" fame. The film will hit the theatres in November this year.