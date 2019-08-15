Home Entertainment English

Piper Perabo joins cast of 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

Linda is described as a fading American Beauty rose, disappointed with her life and husband, and bored with her constrained suburban life.

LOS ANGELES: Actor Piper Perabo has boarded the cast of Showtime's "Penny Dreadful" revival.

The new series, titled "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels", is created by John Logan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as "a spiritual descendant" of the original series, which was set in Victorian-era London, "City of Angels" is set in 1938 Los Angeles, "a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension".

Perabo, known for films such as "Coyote Ugly", "The Prestige" and "Cheaper by the Dozen", will portray Linda Craft, wife of Dr Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear) and mother to Trevor (Hudson West) and Tom (Julian Hilliard).

Linda is described as "a fading American Beauty rose, disappointed with her life and husband, and bored with her constrained suburban life".

The cast also includes Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane, Kerry Bishe, Johnathan Nieves, Jessica Garza, Adriana Barraza and Michael Gladis.

Paco Cabezas will direct multiple episodes of "City of Angels".

Logan will also executive produce alongside Michael Aguilar, Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.

The show is expected to start production later this month.

