Home Entertainment English

Sarah Silverman claims she got fired from film over her 2007 blackface controversy

Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman has time and again apologised, calling it the most "regrettable joke" of her life.

Published: 15th August 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman

Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman has revealed that she recently got axed from a comedy movie after photographs from her infamous 'blackface' episode of her show resurfaced on social media.

The 'blackface' controversy happened in 2007 over her comedy sketch for "The Sarah Silverman Show" where she wore dark face paint while discussing whether it is more difficult to be black or Jewish.

She has time and again apologised, calling it the most "regrettable joke" of her life.

During her appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast", Silverman said the producers came across the photographs from the sketch and decided to fire her from the film.

"I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part. Then, at 11 pm the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode.

ALSO READ: Sarah Silverman done with using gay slurs

"I didn't fight it. They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad, because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right," the 48-year-old actor said.

Though she did not reveal the name of the film she was dropped from, Silverman went to lambast the "cancel culture" of Hollywood.

"I think it's really scary and it's a very odd thing that it's invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it," she added.

Silverman said she dubs the current climate in the industry as one of "righteousness p**n".

"If you're not on board, if you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once, everyone is throwing the first stone. It's a perversion. It's really, 'Look how righteous I am and now I'm going to press refresh all day long to see how many likes I get in my righteousness'," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarah Silverman Blackface controversy 2007
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp