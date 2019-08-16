Home Entertainment English

Ewan McGregor might return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ series 

Published: 16th August 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Twenty years after he first played the famed Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor could once again portray the character in a potential series for Disney's upcoming streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old actor is in discussions with the studio for a Kenobi-centred web series for Disney+.

If the series gets a go-ahead from the studio, it will be third project from the franchise which will make its debut on the much-awaited streaming service.

Disney is already working on "The Mandalorian", starring "Narcos" breakout Pedro Pascal in the lead, and an untitled series on actor Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor from 2016's "Rogue One".

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole "Star Wars" mythology.

He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 "A New Hope".

Though he sacrifices himself to his former mentor, Darth Vader, in order to allow Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape, the character later appeared in two follow-ups, "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983), as a force ghost.

McGregor then took up the part and featured as the younger version of Kenobi in the first film of Lucas' prequel trilogy, "The Phantom Menace", which released in 1999.

He came back for its two sequels,"Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Revenge of the Sith" (2005), with the latter marking final appearance on-screen.

McGregor also had a brief voice-over as Kenobi in JJ Abrams-directed 2015 film "Force Awakens".

In the film, Kenobi utters the line, "These are your first steps" to Daisy Ridley's Rey after she has a vision.

