Netflix developing third 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' movie 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced that it is already working on a threequel to its 2018 rom-com hit "To All The Boys I've Loved Before".

In a post on Instagram, the streamer said the third film in the series has been titled, "To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean".

It also revealed that the 2018 film's upcoming sequel, titled "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You", will debut on its platform on February 12, 2020.

"To All The Boys fans, SOME NEWS: The sequel  'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'  premieres February 12," the post read.

"And a third film -To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean - is already in production!!!" it added.

The two leads of the first film, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are returning as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski to take the on-screen teenage love story forward.

The sequel will also introduce a new love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

Michael Fimognari is directing the sequel from a script by Sofia Alvarez.

The 2018 film, based on Jenny Han's critically acclaimed book of the same name, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.