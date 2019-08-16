Home Entertainment English

Netflix developing third 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' movie 

The 2018 film, based on Jenny Han's critically acclaimed book of the same name, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

A still from 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced that it is already working on a threequel to its 2018 rom-com hit "To All The Boys I've Loved Before".

In a post on Instagram, the streamer said the third film in the series has been titled, "To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean".

It also revealed that the 2018 film's upcoming sequel, titled "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You", will debut on its platform on February 12, 2020.

"To All The Boys fans, SOME NEWS: The sequel  'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'  premieres February 12," the post read.

"And a third film -To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean - is already in production!!!" it added.

The two leads of the first film, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are returning as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski to take the on-screen teenage love story forward.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon to make her Netflix debut with 'Pyros'

The sequel will also introduce a new love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

Michael Fimognari is directing the sequel from a script by Sofia Alvarez.

The 2018 film, based on Jenny Han's critically acclaimed book of the same name, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix To All The Boys I have loved before To All the Boys I have loved before third film
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp