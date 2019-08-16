Noah Centineo, Lana Condor start shooting for third 'To All the Boys Ive Loved Before'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have announced that they are shooting for the third installment of "To All the Boys Ive Loved Before" and that the Netflix film's part two will premier on February 12.

The two made the announcement on Instagram. In a video shared by Centineo, who plays the role of Patrick in the original film, the actors were heard saying: "Hey guys! We are on set of 'To All The Boys... 3'. We are shooting 'To All The Boys... 3'.... This is the coolest thing we have been keeping as a secret for a long time and it has been hard!"

"We also have the release date for 'To All The Boys 2...PS I Still Love you premiers February 12," the two said.

A video shared by Netflix on Instagram suggested that newcomer Jordan Fisher will step in as Lara's new love interest in the sequel.

The trio made the reveal by flipping title cards reading, "You guys have been so supportive and loving and patient. So let's just say, our movie is coming soon! What, you want more? 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' premieres... February 12."

"We almost forgot something."

Centineo then walked in with a card on his head. Condor flipped the card for the big announcement: "'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean' is in production!"

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" series is based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean's romantic entanglements.