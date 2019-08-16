Season two of Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method' to release on October 25 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of Netflix's Golden Globe-winning series "The Kominsky Method" will premiere on October 25.

The announcement was made by Netflix's dedicated news handle See What's Next on Twitter.

The Kominsky Method Season 2 premieres October 25 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/lyiinrud5E — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

"'The Kominsky Method' season 2 premieres October 25" the streamer tweeted on Thursday. It also shared first look photos from the sophomore season along with the post.

ALSO READ: Netflix orders season two of 'The Kominsky Method'

The show, featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The season two also marks the return of Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis.

"The Kominsky Method" has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory, among others.

At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the show won the Best Television Series Musical or Comedy, while Douglas took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.