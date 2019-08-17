Brody Jenner still 'best friends' with ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Brody Jenner who called it quits with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month said that he is still 'best friends' with her.

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star issued a statement defending his ex. The couple revealed that they were never legally married, reported Page Six.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner wrote on his Instagram account.

"I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We like many others before us and many after us grew in different directions over those same 6 years," he added.

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness," he continued.

Carter responded with a heart emoji.

Page Six reported that Jenner was "totally okay" with his ex moving on with Cyrus. He also said that their relationship was "no secret" to him.

Meanwhile, Carter is expected to touch upon her relationship with Jenner on the forthcoming episode of Whitney Port's podcast, "With Whit," to be released on Tuesday.