Miley, Liam's families urge them to take some time before final decision

It seems like the split is quite serious this time as the source told, 'they are trying not to communicate and really give each other space.'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While Miley Cyrus and husband have decided to parted ways, their families do not accept it and have 'urged them to take some time'.

Even when they were dating, the two went through a number of breakups and makeups.

"Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions," E! News quoted a source as saying.

"They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now," the insider added.

The source further explained that till the time they were together before marriage, "they were in a great place," which led them to "finally tie the knot".

However, "their relationship completely changed" post their nuptials, added the insider.

And the couple even released a joint statement together announcing their split to which the source added that the two had different priorities in life.

"Miley got back in the studio and was focused and serious about her new music," the insider said.

Meanwhile, "Liam was continuing to party with his friends. They used to party, but Miley outgrew that phase," the sourced stated.

And seems like the split is quite serious this time as the source told, "they are trying not to communicate and really give each other space."

A few days ago, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer and Hemsworth took everybody by surprise when they released a statement which read "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the singer's representative said in a statement to the outlet.

It continued, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

