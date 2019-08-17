Prosecutors working to bolster case against Harvey Weinstein

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Manhattan district attorney's office is working to strengthen their case against the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is scheduled to be tried on September 9 on charges of rape and sexual assault and the prosecutors notified the court on Tuesday that they will seek a new indictment.

In order to bolster their case, attorney's office wants the jury to hear from Annabella Sciorra, the 'Sopranos actress who alleged the disgraced producer of raping her in 1993, reported Variety.

Earlier this month on August 8, Justice James Burke said that Sciorra can't testify against Weinstein since her rape allegations weren't heard by the grand jury.

And now the prosecutors are aiming to resolve the issue so that she can present her testimony in front of the jurors which would issue a superseding indictment.

"My educated guess is that Judge Burke is going to do everything he can to have this trial start on Sept 9," said Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein's attorneys.

"We're gonna fight with all the muster that we have to make sure his rights are protected," the attorney added.

Even more, the district attorney's office has also been granted permission to bring in additional women to testify against Weinstein and his "prior bad acts."

Weinstein is awaiting trial in New York and facing five charges of rape, sexual assault, and "predatory sexual assault," which arose after allegations from two women.

One of the accusers, Mimi Haleyi, even alleged that the producer forced her into performing oral sex at his home in 2006.