Tales from the (un)civil war

By Express News Service

English actor Rory Kinnear’s repertoire extends just beyond film. After starting out in theatre (Othello, Macbeth), he moved on to opera, and also starred in TV shows, including an appearance in Black Mirror (where he starred as Prime Minister in the first episode, The National Anthem).

In Hollywood, Kinnear has made notable appearances in films like Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, playing Bill Tanner. He has also starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game as Detective Nock.

Now, Kinnear reunites with his British co-star in Brexit: The Uncivil War, where he plays Craig Oliver, the main political strategist for Britain Stronger in Europe. Excerpts from a chat with the 41-year-old actor:

What made you so eager to star in Brexit?

The writing and the writer. I knew James Graham’s work and thought that if anyone was going to write a drama about Brexit, it would need the wit and lightness of touch and balanced argument that James brings. All of James’ plays have that running down the core.

When I was offered the role, I was really excited about it.

Talk us through the arc of the film?

What’s great about this drama is that it starts with brilliant zinging wit and huge, larger-than-life characters and everyone jostling for position and feeling the power of political excitement.

But by the end, it becomes very dramatic with the unbelievably tragic death of Joe Cox. It touches on the notion that if political life appeals to the worst of humanity, you can’t be surprised if people show the worst of humanity.

It’s funny and dramatic, but ultimately it’s a very human story.

Can you describe your character for us?

I met Craig beforehand and got on very well with him. He’s an incredibly able man. You don’t get to work high up in the BBC and be chosen to be the director of communications at Number 10 Downing Street if people don’t have great belief in you.

In response to the previous occupants of the role at Number 10, they wanted someone who was discreet and who would remain in the shadows.

Craig fulfilled that, although writing his book did remove him from the shadows somewhat!

What do you think the impact of this film will be on viewers?

It shines a light on the corridors – and Formica walls – of power that led to what we are blindly scrabbling around with at the moment.

Some viewers will bring their own opinion and hindsight to it, according to how they feel.

But what James does so well that he gives voice to the multiplicity of feelings that swirled around at the time.

Those feelings are still swirling around. I don’t think they’re going anywhere.



On: August 17-18, 10:00pm, BBC First on Zee Café