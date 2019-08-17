Toy Story 4 hits USD 1 billion at the box office

By Express News Service

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.The animated fourquel hit $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Thursday, becoming the fourth Pixar movie ever and fifth Disney movie this year to join the elusive billion-dollar club.

Disney is now the first studio to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year. In 2019 alone, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King and now Toy Story 4 have gone past 10-figures.

Disney beat its own record, previously set in 2016, with four films having reached the billion-dollar mark. The company will release Frozen 2, a Maleficent sequel and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the coming months.