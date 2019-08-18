This Hollywood director will helm Apple TV adaptation of Mumbai crime memoir 'Shantaram'

Home Entertainment English

The novel, a fictionalised account of David Roberts' life, revolves around Lin, a one-time bank robber and heroin addict who escaped from Melbourne's infamous maximum-security Pentridge Prison.

Australian director-screenwriter Justin Kurzel is all set to helm Apple's 'Shantaram' series.

LOS ANGELES: Australian director-screenwriter Justin Kurzel is all set to helm Apple's 'Shantaram' series. The 10-episode original is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will get into production in October and will be shot in Victoria, Australia.

Kurtzel will direct the first two and last two episodes of the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content project.

The novel, a fictionalised account of David Roberts' life, revolves around Lin, a one-time bank robber and heroin addict who escaped from Melbourne's infamous maximum-security Pentridge Prison.

His life on the run took him to Germany and then slums of Mumbai, where he set up a clinic as a way of giving back to the society, followed by his involvement with freedom fighters against the Russians in Afghanistan.

The 2003 novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and has sold more than six million copies.

The Australian government will provide USD 5 million for the production of the project through its Location Incentive program, with the Victorian government also supporting the series through Film Victoria's Production Incentive Attraction Fund.

Kurzel is known for his adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth', which was was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2016, Kurzel directed 'Assassin's Creed', based on the video game franchise.

Kurzel is currently working on the film adaptation of 'True History of the Kelly Gang', Peter Carey's Man Booker Prize-winning novel on Australian bushranger and outlaw Ned Kelly.

(With PTI inputs)

