WATCH | Inside Joe Jonas' 30th birthday celebrations with James Bond-themed bash

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Sucker' singer Joe Jonas turned New York's Cipriani Wall Street into a James Bond-themed party for his 30th birthday party on Saturday.

Cladded in a white suit and accompanied by his family and friends, the singer hammed it up as the hunky superspy for the night, reported Page Six.

Sophie Turner who chose a halter dress for the occasion with her hair simply worn down entered into the classic Manhattan venue along with husband Joe, who turned a year older on 15 August.

Social media was abuzz on Saturday with the party's photos and videos.

'Stranger Things' star Michael Park posted photos that included Joe's brother Nick and sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra.

However, family members, including Kevin and Danielle kept mum on social media.

Earlier this week, Sophie surprised Joe onstage while he was performing with his brothers on their 'Happiness Begins' tour in Washington D.C.