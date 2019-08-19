Home Entertainment English

Daniel Craig starrer 'Knives Out' added to London Film Fest lineup

Knives Out joins previously announced festival opener The Personal History of David Copperfield and closer The Irishman.  

Daniel Craig in a still from Knives Out.

The London Film Festival has added another all-star ensemble title to its lineup. Rian Johnson’s modern take on the whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Katherine Langford and Christopher Plummer, is set to have its European premiere at the event on Oct. 8, organizers announced Monday.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

“I’m thrilled to be screening Knives Out at the BFI London Film Festival,” said Johnson.

“This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, it’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s golden age.”

Knives Out joins previously announced festival opener The Personal History of David Copperfield and closer, The Irishman.  

